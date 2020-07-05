$0.92 EPS Expected for Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $0.09. Masonite International posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $6.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $551.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.54. 180,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,497. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average of $66.52. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $227,995.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,717.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.