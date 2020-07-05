-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) will announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Wyndham Destinations posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business’s revenue was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WYND shares. TheStreet lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Shares of WYND opened at $29.11 on Thursday. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $65,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,948.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

