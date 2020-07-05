-$0.42 EPS Expected for Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.50). Krystal Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($1.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13.

Several research analysts have commented on KRYS shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,928,486 shares in the company, valued at $83,889,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 575.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

KRYS stock opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $31.89 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 46.38, a current ratio of 46.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

