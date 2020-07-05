-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Health Catalyst reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.45). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a positive return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. 711,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 43,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,408,735.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,518.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $697,675.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 176,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,475,572.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,323 shares of company stock valued at $5,742,578 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,178,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,031 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 503.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,111,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after acquiring an additional 927,194 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,011,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,453,000 after acquiring an additional 552,536 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $12,893,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,081,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,289,000 after purchasing an additional 472,962 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

