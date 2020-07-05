$0.23 EPS Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Discover Financial Services reported earnings of $2.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.87.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,037,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,171. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $92.98.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,951,000 after purchasing an additional 595,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 42.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,168,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,654,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

