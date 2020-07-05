-$0.13 EPS Expected for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neenah’s earnings. Neenah reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 113.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neenah will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neenah.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Neenah had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on NP. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Neenah presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44. Neenah has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, CFO Paul F. Desantis bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.63 per share, with a total value of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,942 shares in the company, valued at $741,571.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 3.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 78,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Neenah by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,733,000 after buying an additional 42,509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Neenah by 87.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neenah by 95.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 79,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neenah during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

