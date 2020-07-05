$0.04 EPS Expected for Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $40.77 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALTM. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Altus Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Altus Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Altus Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

ALTM opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $78.20.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 100,000 shares of Altus Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth $60,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 257,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 52,109 shares during the period.

