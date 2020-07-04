ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Main First Bank

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by Main First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZLNDY. Liberum Capital upgraded ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZALANDO SE/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

ZALANDO SE/ADR stock opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.00. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $37.19.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

