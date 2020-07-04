Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) to Hold

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAFRY. Citigroup raised SAFRAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank cut SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut SAFRAN/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55. SAFRAN/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $41.54.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

