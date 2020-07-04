Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

RYCEY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.19. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,479 shares during the period. Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RYCEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.