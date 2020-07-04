Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Hold

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

CCJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Cameco has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Cameco by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 943,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 486,905 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 162,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cameco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cameco by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 162,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 58.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

