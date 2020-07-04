Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $546.51 Million

Brokerages expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report $546.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $578.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $521.00 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $777.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $701.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LECO shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $83.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.91. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $98.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

