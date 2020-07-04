Zacks: Brokerages Expect KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Analysts expect KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) to report $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $5.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of KLA from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.22.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $759,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,412.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,796 shares of company stock worth $7,498,933 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,675,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,247,002,000 after purchasing an additional 422,246 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,836,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,410,000 after acquiring an additional 276,081 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in KLA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,594,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,996,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,294,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,498,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after buying an additional 810,245 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $196.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. KLA has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $198.21.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

