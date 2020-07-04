Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaleyra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Kaleyra posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaleyra will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kaleyra.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.07 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter worth about $9,134,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter worth about $5,110,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KLR opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. Kaleyra has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleyra (KLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.