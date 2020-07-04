Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) will report sales of $7.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.98 million and the highest is $12.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $48.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.07 million to $74.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $205.03 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $303.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.91.

In related news, insider Robert Berman sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $322,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,006.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 73,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $4,865,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 891,258 shares of company stock valued at $55,904,437. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHVN opened at $71.20 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.43.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.