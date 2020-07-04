Zacks: Analysts Expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $367.82 Million

Equities analysts expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) to announce sales of $367.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $341.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $404.56 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $357.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on NFG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Argus upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of NFG opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $54.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,576 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,861,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

