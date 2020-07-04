Zacks: Analysts Expect Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $223.21 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will report sales of $223.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $206.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.00 million. Franco Nevada posted sales of $170.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full-year sales of $935.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $972.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franco Nevada by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Franco Nevada by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Franco Nevada by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franco Nevada by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $136.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.00. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $152.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

