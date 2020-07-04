Zacks: Analysts Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.71 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report $350.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $371.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.20 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $360.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $91.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.70.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Graham M. Weston acquired 29,400 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 9,360 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $737,661.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 457.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.87. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $100.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.