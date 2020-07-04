Zacks: Analysts Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report $169.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.10 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $269.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $720.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $704.50 million to $737.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $784.30 million, with estimates ranging from $770.80 million to $797.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $192.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 22,138 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after buying an additional 53,881 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIR opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $489.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.36.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.