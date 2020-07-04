Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will post sales of $89.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.48 million. CSI Compressco reported sales of $135.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year sales of $305.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.83 million to $309.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $237.10 million, with estimates ranging from $231.33 million to $242.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 31.46% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Capital One Financial downgraded CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded CSI Compressco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSI Compressco currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CSI Compressco stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of CSI Compressco at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCLP stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.95.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

