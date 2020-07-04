Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Xylem (NYSE:XYL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

XYL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $65.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Xylem’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 60.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.