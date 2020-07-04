WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.46

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.46 and traded as high as $40.66. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 181,400 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGS. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 658,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 464.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 12.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.