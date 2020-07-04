Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) & CNFinance (NASDAQ:CNF) Critical Analysis

Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Wins Finance has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wins Finance and CNFinance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wins Finance $100,000.00 6,874.56 $10.49 million N/A N/A CNFinance $444.17 million 0.57 $77.36 million $1.04 3.54

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Wins Finance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Wins Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wins Finance and CNFinance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wins Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00

CNFinance has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.46%. Given CNFinance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CNFinance is more favorable than Wins Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Wins Finance and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wins Finance N/A N/A N/A CNFinance 12.28% 9.53% 2.46%

Summary

CNFinance beats Wins Finance on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wins Finance

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates through a network of 73 branches and sub-branches. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

