Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.96

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:WINT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.96 and traded as high as $7.08. Windtree Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 17,100 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WINT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Windtree Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Windtree Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $95.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

