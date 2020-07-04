William Blair Reiterates Hold Rating for Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NERV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $23.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Minerva Neurosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

NERV opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $139.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 34.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 116.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

