White Gold (CNSX:RCLF) Stock Price Down 13.3%

White Gold Corp. (CNSX:RCLF) was down 13.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 26,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on White Gold in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $0.32 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08.

Rockcliff Metals Corporation operates as a resource development and exploration company and near-term copper producer in Canada. It holds interests in various advance stage, copper and zinc dominant VMS deposits in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba. The company is a principal landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt, which is home to the Paleoproterozoic VMS district, hosting mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold, and silver.

