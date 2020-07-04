Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $2.02 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $7.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $8.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.41.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

