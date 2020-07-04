Wandisco (LON:WAND) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $523.36

Wandisco PLC (LON:WAND)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $523.36 and traded as high as $639.88. Wandisco shares last traded at $620.00, with a volume of 70,490 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $318.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 648.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 523.36.

Wandisco Company Profile (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, a general-purpose replication platform transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, and no data loss. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud replication, data lakes, developer collaboration, disaster recovery, hybrid cloud, Internet of things, and real-time analytics solutions.

