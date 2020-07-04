Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

WKCMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Wacker Chemie to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WKCMF opened at $70.40 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.18.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

