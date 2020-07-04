W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,998,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,090,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $156,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

NYSE:WRB opened at $56.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.03. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several research firms have commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.