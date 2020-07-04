Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 39,805 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $752,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $4,664,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,377 shares in the company, valued at $14,063,086.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 576,252 shares of company stock worth $100,897,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $192.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.69, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.70. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

