Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,266 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WNS by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,771,000 after buying an additional 139,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in WNS by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen cut their price target on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research initiated coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.