Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $193,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 177.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Invesco from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson purchased 12,660 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,334 shares in the company, valued at $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

