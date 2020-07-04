Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $173,000 Position in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WETF opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $536.56 million, a P/E ratio of -343.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.02.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WETF shares. UBS Group raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

