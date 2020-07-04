Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $163,000 Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIII opened at $12.94 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $621.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.59.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $405.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIII shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

