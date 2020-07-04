Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 65,916 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 95.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 65,916 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $92.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day moving average is $87.05. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,445,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock worth $13,893,200. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

