Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 88,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth about $4,019,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRYS. ValuEngine raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,928,486 shares in the company, valued at $83,889,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $44.75 on Friday. Krystal Biotech Inc has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 46.38, a quick ratio of 46.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

