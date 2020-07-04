Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,851 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,948,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 8.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 100,231 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.16.

SSR Mining stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.75 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

