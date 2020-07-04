Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 36,577 Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Stemline Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STML. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 151,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

Stemline Therapeutics stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Stemline Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.30% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. Research analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 53,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $261,655.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STML. HC Wainwright downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stemline Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.28.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.