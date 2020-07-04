Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,573 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 6.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,867,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 224,653 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 59.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 80,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29,975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,996,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at $235,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

EGHT opened at $16.38 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,243 shares of company stock valued at $86,422. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

