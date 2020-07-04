Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $15,878,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $8,343,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $8,096,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Knowles by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 511,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

KN opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.35. Knowles Corp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 5.09%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

