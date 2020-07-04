Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 73,753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,097,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 746.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,395,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 1,230,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Sunday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

In other news, Director Edward H. Kennedy bought 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $99,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,941.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 210,000 shares of company stock worth $892,934. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $4.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. Extreme Networks, Inc has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.50.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

