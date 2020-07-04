Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,934 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WIFI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Shares of WIFI opened at $13.58 on Friday. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $601.95 million, a PE ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boingo Wireless Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.