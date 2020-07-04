Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 55.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,959,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,423,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,644 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Telefonica by 43.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,627,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 495,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Telefonica by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,145,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after buying an additional 477,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Telefonica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux raised Telefonica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Telefonica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Telefonica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.40 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Telefonica stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. Telefonica S.A. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $8.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter. Telefonica had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

