Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 17,568 Shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.46% of ConturaEnergyInc . worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get ConturaEnergyInc . alerts:

CTRA stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $1.28. The business had revenue of $470.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.50 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered ConturaEnergyInc . from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on ConturaEnergyInc . in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.