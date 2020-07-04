Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOSS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $26,576,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 897,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 98,451 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 2,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOSS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $13.16 on Friday. Gossamer Bio Inc has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.53 and a current ratio of 12.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio Inc will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

