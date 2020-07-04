Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth $229,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth $559,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth $1,562,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ELY opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Callaway Golf Co has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.97.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $442.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

ELY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

