Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth $229,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth $559,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth $1,562,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
ELY opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Callaway Golf Co has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.97.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 3.64%.
ELY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.
Callaway Golf Profile
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.
Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.