Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Astronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1,032.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 922,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 841,324 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffry D. Frisby bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $35,998.00. Corporate insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRO opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $41.42.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.10). The company had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.52 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATRO. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Astronics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

