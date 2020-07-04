Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 33,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 103,665 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

RVNC opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.65. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 12.45 and a quick ratio of 12.45.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

