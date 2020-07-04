Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NYSE ESRT opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $148.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.66 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.